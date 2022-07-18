The Canberra Times
ACT government needs to justify latest 40 km/h speed limit push

By Letters to the Editor
July 18 2022 - 7:30pm
The ACT's Transport Minister Chris Steel is wrong to assume Canberrans will welcome even lower speed limits in suburban streets. Picture: Elesa Kurtz.

Transport Minister Chris Steel thinks there is going to be "a strong willingness" from the community to accept the proposed 40km/h limits. I don't think so. Not from the people that I speak with.

