Currently the Democrats have a small majority in the house, and only the casting vote of Vice President Harris (as the President of the Senate) in the Senate. Mid-term elections for the whole of the House and part of the Senate will be held in November and it is possible, maybe even probable, that the Democrats will lose one or both majorities. So, even if the Democrats get a new Judiciary Act passed before the mid-term elections, their ability to fill any of the extra positions on the bench could be curtailed.