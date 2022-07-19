When the shock subsided - $160 to refuel the van - the reality hit home. We actually have a carbon tax of sorts, a very clear price signal, imposed by Vladimir Putin. High fuel prices are pushing the cost of everything else. To purloin a phrase, it's a great big tax on everything. And it's only going to get worse when the 22 cents per litre excise cut comes to an end in September. We been told by the Treasurer to brace for more pain at the pump. But it's what happens after September that is even more concerning. And, again, it comes down to Putin and his invasion of Ukraine.

