A group of teenagers who have met online are disillusioned with the modern world. They decide to run away from society and form The Community, in order to create a better way of living. But a year later, how has their new world developed - or deteriorated? And what will happen when three newcomers track them down and arrive, wanting to join? Echo Theatre presents British writer Joel Horwood's play, directed by Jordan Best, at the Queanbeyan Performing Arts Centre. It's on Friday and Saturday at 8pm, also on next week Thursday to Saturday. Bookings: theq.net.au.
This Tony Award-winning musical from Ylaria Rogers' new Canberra musical theatre company Heart Strings knows its title is offputting (it's referenced in the title). The show is a tuneful satire set in a drought-ravaged world where private toilets are banned and people have to pay to pee. Older musicals are lovingly referenced and sent up in the course of the show. The Courtyard Studio, Canberra Theatre Centre, Friday and Saturday at 7.30pm, Saturday at 2pm, Sunday at 4pm. Bookings: canberratheatrecentre.com.au.
Canberra's own pop culture festival celebrates fandom and creative talent with shows, panels and workshops, a tabletop and video game showcase and more than 150 exhibitors. There are free games to try, special guests and more. It's dedicated to entertaining casual and dedicated fans of TV, anime, movies, books, comics, gaming, technology and collectables, and bills itself as the largest pop culture event of this kind in the ACT/Southern NSW region. It's on at the National Convention Centre, Saturday and Sunday, 10am to 5pm. On Saturday night is an 18+ event, GAMMA@Night, with a bar, stage shows and mature-rated video games. Bookings: gammacon.org.au.
The female-fronted alternative rock band was formed in 1991 out of the dust and noise of the industrial town of Geelong in Victoria. The band is on the road in July and August with a string of shows. Coming off the back of a bunch of Big Festival dates around the country, and a number of reissues of their classic recordings which returned them to the Top 10 vinyl album charts, they're coming to Canberra where they will play at Kambri, ANU on Saturday at 7.30pm. Bookings: moshtix.com.au.
The prolific Australian songwriter and musician is touring his sixth studio album Wake to a Bright Morning - a collection of songs written and recorded in living rooms, spare rooms and the odd studio between London and Brisbane over the past three years. He will perform at The Street Theatre on Saturday at 8pm, supported by Canberran Dana Hassall. See: thestreet.org.au.
