A group of teenagers who have met online are disillusioned with the modern world. They decide to run away from society and form The Community, in order to create a better way of living. But a year later, how has their new world developed - or deteriorated? And what will happen when three newcomers track them down and arrive, wanting to join? Echo Theatre presents British writer Joel Horwood's play, directed by Jordan Best, at the Queanbeyan Performing Arts Centre. It's on Friday and Saturday at 8pm, also on next week Thursday to Saturday. Bookings: theq.net.au.