The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Chloe Lincoln one step away from Young Matildas squad destined for U20 World Cup in Costa Rica

Isobel Cootes
By Isobel Cootes
July 18 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Canberra United goalkeeper Chloe Lincoln has been named in the Young Matildas extended squad for the 2022 under 20 World Cup. Picture: Sitthixay Ditthavong

Canberra United goalkeeper Chloe Lincoln is one step away from booking her ticket to the U20 World Cup in Costa Rica next month.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Isobel Cootes

Isobel Cootes

Journalist

Sports reporter at The Canberra Times. A Novocastrian with a passion for football (or soccer as they call it in the capital) via The Examiner and The Port Lincoln Times.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.