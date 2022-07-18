Canberra United goalkeeper Chloe Lincoln is one step away from booking her ticket to the U20 World Cup in Costa Rica next month.
The 17-year-old received double good news on Monday. The first being a two-year contract with United, and the next being named in the Young Matildas extended squad for a pre-tournament camp in Mexico.
Lincoln was one of 23 players chosen to head overseas for the camp and a closed match against Mexico, and her United teammate Hayley Taylor-Young - who also just signed a two-year deal with the ALW club - was also named as one of nine shadow players.
Canberra product and former United goalkeeper Sally James will also be vying against Lincoln for a gloved spot in the final Australian squad.
Whilst the extended squad is overseas, Illawarra Stingrays defender Taylor-Young, and the other eight shadow players, will continue to train domestically with their respective clubs.
Following the 10-day camp, Young Matildas coach Leah Blayney will then select her final squad of 21 players for the World Cup.
If Lincoln survives the final cut, she and her teammates will then travel from the pre-tournament camp to host nation Costa Rica on August 1 to continue their preparations.
"I'm really excited with the players the coaching staff have selected in this extended squad, as they are not only highly talented footballers but quality people," Blayney said.
"While 23 players will initially travel to Mexico for a pre-tournament camp, it doesn't mean those named as shadow players won't be considered for selection in the final squad for the FIFA U20 Women's World Cup.
"Due to strong competition for spots amongst the group, it will be a real challenge to select the final 21, but by intent, the squad will likely be the youngest at this year's tournament."
Lincoln has had a whirlwind six-months since her ALW debut with United.
The Merici College student re-committed to the club on Monday, becoming the eighth signing under new coach Njegosh Popovich.
She said it was an easy decision to re-sign, as she looks to fight for the club's No.1 jersey.
"The club holds a special place in my heart and the supporters are amazing," she said.
"Having made my debut for the club last season, I've had a taste of the [ALW] and am keen for more.
"Pulling on the goalkeeper shirt at Canberra United is a real privilege and one I would never take for granted."
Sports reporter at The Canberra Times. A Novocastrian with a passion for football (or soccer as they call it in the capital) via The Examiner and The Port Lincoln Times.
