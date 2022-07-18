The Canberra Times
More than 20 family violence incidents were responded to by police last weekend

Olivia Ireland
By Olivia Ireland
Updated July 18 2022 - 5:57am, first published 5:21am
ACT police responded to more than 20 family violence incidents. Picture: Sitthixay Ditthavong

ACT police responded to 25 family violence calls and at least seven people are expected to face court on Monday.

