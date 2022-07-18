ACT police responded to 25 family violence calls and at least seven people are expected to face court on Monday.
Between Friday July 15 and Sunday July 18, the police attended 25 instances of reported family violence.
Following these attendances, seven men and one woman were arrested for offences including assault occasioning actual bodily harm, recklessly inflict actual bodily harm, choke/suffocate/strangle another person, common assault, property damage and reckless threat to kill.
ACT Policing family violence orders liaison officers will manage five referrals for ongoing support to further assist victims in the application of family violence orders.
The victims were also offered the services of Domestic Violence Crisis Service which a large number accepted.
Inspector Dave Williams, the officer in charge of the family violence coordination unit, said the weekend's domestic violence numbers were not unusual.
"Unfortunately, seeing multiple people charged across a weekend with serious family violence offences is not a new occurrence," he said.
"Our officers respond multiple times a day to the full range of family violence incidents including assaults, stalking, intimidation and abuse. In May of this year, ACT Policing officers responded to 249 separate family violence incidents."
Inspector Williams urged victims to come forward as "police will always listen" to complaints and pursue appropriate action.
"Importantly, you do not need to go through this difficult time alone. A wide range of support services are available to victims," he said.
"To those who are committing these criminal acts against family members - we would ask that you take a second to think about the consequences. There are specialist services that help you to temper your actions and develop mechanisms to deal with your situations."
Seven of the people arrested were expected to face the ACT Magistrates Court on Monday.
More information on the support ACT Policing can provide to people experiencing family violence is available on the ACT Policing website.
Olivia is a reporter for the Canberra Times. She has covered local news, arts, education and business and is beginning her rotation with Federal Politics. Olivia started as an intern in August 2021 and began her career with the Times after completing her studies in November 2021.
