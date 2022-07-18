The Canberra Times

New internal combustion engine cars, light trucks will be banned in ACT from 2035 as part of electric transition

By Jasper Lindell
Updated July 18 2022 - 6:35am, first published 6:32am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Canberrans will not be able to register new internal combustion engine cars in the ACT after 2035. Picture: Dion Georgopoulos

New fossil fuel-powered vehicles will be banned in the ACT from 2035, with the territory set to become the first Australian jurisdiction to announce plans to phase out internal combustion engines.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.