Jobs for the boys culture revealed

By Tess Ikonomou
Updated July 18 2022 - 6:54am, first published 6:53am
Grattan Institute's Danielle Wood said when "mateship prevails over merit, all Australians suffer".

Australian democracy is being undermined by a growing "jobs for mates" culture, with one in five powerful federal government board positions held by a political appointee, a damning new report reveals.

