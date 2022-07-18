The National Disability Insurance Agency is facing a leadership vacuum after the resignation of its chair, just weeks after its chief executive also left his post.
National Disability Insurance Scheme Minister Bill Shorten on Monday revealed Denis Napthine, a former Liberal premier of Victoria, will resign as NDIA chair less than five months into a three-year term.
Advertisement
And after a report revealed an "insidious jobs for mates culture" in Canberra, one MP is pushing to curb an explosion of political picks to federally-appointed roles.
Dr Napthine's resignation is the second major departure from the agency since Labor's election victory in May, following the resignation of NDIA chief executive Martin Hoffman earlier this month. Both positions will now be filled by the new government.
Mr Shorten acknowledged Dr Napthine's collaboration with the Gillard government as it established the $29.3 billion National Disability Insurance Scheme.
"Dr Napthine is a committed advocate for the NDIS and as a carer and somebody who has worked in the disability area, he has a great deal of passion for NDIS participants and their families," Mr Shorten said.
"I look forward to continuing to work with Dr Napthine in the future to ensure the best outcomes for NDIS participants, their families and carers."
Mr Shorten said Jim Minto would take over as acting NDIA chair until Dr Napthine was replaced on a permanent basis, a process he hoped would conclude "as soon as possible".
In February, Mr Shorten labelled then-NDIS Minister Linda Reynolds' decision to appoint Dr Napthine a "disgrace" and urged him not to accept the job.
The announcement of his departure came after Mr Hoffman officially left his role on July 2, though that departure was flagged just weeks after Labor obtained office.
Mr Hoffman oversaw a contentious period for the NDIS, which included the independent assessment controversy and an explosion in the number of participants challenging funding cuts through the courts.
New independent MP Sophie Scamps on Monday labelled the findings of a new Grattan Institute report "disturbing", after it revealed more than 20 per cent of federally-appointed board members were politically connected.
Ms Scamps announced she would introduce a private members bill to establish an "independent, merit-based" selection process for government boards, committees, and departmental appointments.
"It is crucial that the political appointment process is free from political bias," she said in a statement.
"After a decade of political appointments made by former Coalition governments, my proposed legislation is a chance for the Albanese government to end the 'jobs for mates' culture in Canberra once and for all."
The Grattan report blasted an "insidious jobs for mates culture" permeating government appointments to courts, public boards, departments.
Stacking was particularly rife on the Administrative Appeals Tribunal, an independent panel reviewing a range of government decisions, with 20 per cent of tribunal members having a political connection, the report found.
Advertisement
In a call mirrored by Ms Scamps, it recommended the establishment of a transparent selection process, to be overseen by a new Public Appointments Commissioner.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.