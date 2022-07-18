Teachers and students should not soldier on if they have any mild symptoms of COVID-19, but the Education Minister is confident the school system can handle absences in term 3.
Speaking at the construction site of a new high school in Taylor on Monday, Yvette Berry said schools in the territory were well equipped to respond to COVID-19. The ACT is in the midst of a fresh wave of infections health authorities expect might not peak until late August.
The ACT again set a record for the number of people in Canberra hospitals with the virus on Monday, at 171. Of those, five patients are in the ICU and three are on ventilation.
"My very clear message is that if you have COVID-19, and even if you have mild symptoms, you should not be coming to school ... there's no need to soldier on," Ms Berry said.
"We will work our way through this together as we always have. I know it's going to be difficult, but I've got confidence in our school communities that we'll be able to continue to do that."
Meanwhile, ACT Health has asked people to stop coming to the emergency department in non-emergencies as it struggles with high numbers of COVID hospitalisations.
ACT Health has warned Canberrans that emergency departments are "extremely busy [with] very high numbers of COVID and non-COVID patients as well as staff off with illness".
"Our emergency departments are extremely busy," it said.
"Please keep the emergency department for emergencies."
Australia recorded more than 39,000 cases and 31 deaths on Monday. There are 4879 people in hospital with the virus.
ACT: 887 cases, no deaths, 171 in hospital with five in ICU
NSW: 9761 cases, five deaths, 2169 in hospital with 64 in ICU
Victoria: 10,251 cases, 18 deaths, 821 in hospital with 35 in ICU
Tasmania: 1411 cases, four deaths, 44 in hospital
Queensland: 6682 cases, 914 in hospital, 18 in ICU
SA: 4053 cases, two deaths, 306 in hospital with 11 in ICU
WA: 5514 cases, two deaths, 411 in hospital with 19 in ICU
Jasper Lindell joined the Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine on Saturdays. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.
