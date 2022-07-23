Camellias to colour your world

By the time those went in, I'd already planted a hedge of Sasanqua camellias below the chook shed. This has proved a great success in terms of camellia growth - the area is semi shaded, its acidic soil mulched by the casuarina needles from the trees to one side of them, and the bushes are also fed by the occasional overflow whenever a deluge hits the chook yard. But each one of these camellias is a complete individual. They don't just give different coloured and shaped flowers, but each blooms at a slightly different time from all the rest. This does mean we have camellia flowers from late autumn to late summer, but there is no "wow factor" whatsoever.