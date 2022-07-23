Something about it grabs me too, so the morning after my day with Carnarvon Gorge Eco Tours, I return to the main track by myself. Our tour had only gone about halfway along the trail, as do most visitors because it's where the most famous sights are found. But heading along the second half (an extra five kilometres each way) I get away from the crowds and find vistas that I think are even more dramatic, closer to the sandstone cliffs which have narrowed along the river. The sun reflects off the water onto an overhang to create dances of light on the stone, more Indigenous artwork at Cathedral Cave tells the stories of thousands of years, while the slot canyon at Boowinda Gorge leads me on a dark and curving journey through millions of years.