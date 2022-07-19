The Canberra Times
Canberra Choral Society ordered to pay $260k to Margaret McIntosh who fell at St Christopher's Cathedral Parish

By Toby Vue
Updated July 19 2022 - 10:10pm, first published 7:30pm
The Canberra Choral Society has been ordered to pay its 2018 president approximately $260,000 after it failed to rectify an "extraordinarily dangerous hazard" that caused the plaintiff to fall and crash through a screen, leaving her with numerous injuries.

