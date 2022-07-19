Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has promised to use the talents of public servants after meeting with bureaucrats and senior department heads in Canberra, in the latest signal the new government wants to work closely with the public service.
Mr Albanese on Monday spoke to staff and department secretaries, and had a ministry meeting in the national capital.
The meeting included a photo opportunity as Mr Albanese lined up with department secretaries, including several new leading bureaucrats appointed after Labor's reshuffle to the senior ranks of the public service.
Mr Albanese later tweeted the photos, which also showed him meeting his department secretary Glyn Davis, who the Prime Minister appointed after the departure of Phil Gaetjens.
"A strong and independent public service provides the advice and expertise that keeps Australia running," Mr Albanese tweeted.
"I got the chance to thank our public servants in Canberra today.
"The incoming government will make full use of the creativity and intelligence of the people who work here."
The photo opportunity marks a rapid change in course for the public service after years under the Morrison government, which at times publicly distanced itself from the bureaucracy in Canberra, before it began to praise the work of public servants during the pandemic.
In the election campaign, Scott Morrison then distanced himself again from the public service with comments about the Health Department's handling of the vaccine rollout and how bureaucrats administered grants.
Since gaining power, Mr Albanese and senior ministers have tweeted a series of photos showing them meeting with their department secretaries and staff.
Treasurer Jim Chalmers tweeted a photo of himself receiving a briefing at his home in Brisbane from Treasury secretary Steven Kennedy the day after the election.
Among Mr Albanese's first remarks as Prime Minister were praise for public servants, and a promise not to sack them.
Both Environment and Water Minister Tanya Plibersek and Health and Aged Care Minister Mark Butler have acknowledged the work of public servants since re-entering government in May.
Mr Gaetjens is expected to deliver his valedictory address at an Institute of Public Administration Australia event in Canberra this week.
Doug Dingwall is The Canberra Times' Public Service Editor. He writes about government and federal politics, and edits The Public Sector Informant. He has an interest in integrity and industrial relations. Previously he worked at The Examiner in Launceston, where he won a Tasmanian Human Rights Award in 2016 for his reporting. Contact him on doug.dingwall@canberratimes.com.au
