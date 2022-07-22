The storyline jumps back and forth across a Riverdale-style high school mystery with the two teens uncovering the truth of their dad's shady past and the shady company he works for, and the action a decade or two later when the world has one again fallen apart. In these later scenes Jade and Billie are played by Ella Balinska and Adeline Rudolph, and for spoiler reasons I'm not unpacking the action of this later timeline here.