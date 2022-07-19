The setting is the late 1960s in backwoods America, where Kya Clark (English actress Daisy Edgar-Jones) lives alone in what was once the family home deep in the swamp, where the best way to get around is a tinny with an outboard. Everyone has left - her mother in flight from a violent husband, then her older siblings one by one, and finally the alcoholic father himself, who goes into town one day and is never seen again. At least he had passed some of his survival skills on to his youngest child before he left. Otherwise, she would hardly be a credible "marsh girl", at all.