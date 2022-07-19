COVID-19 vaccines for Australian infants are a step closer after the Moderna vaccine passed a major regulatory hurdle.
The Therapeutic Goods Administration on Tuesday revealed it had granted the Moderna jab, currently only available to those aged six or over, provisional approval for children aged between six months and six years-old.
The federal government was now awaiting advice from the Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation on whether it will begin rolling out the vaccine to that age range.
The TGA said is decision was based on clinical trials in the US and Canada, showing "the safety profile in children is similar to that seen in adults".
That included protections against severe COVID-19 symptoms, hospitalisation, and death, it in a statement.
"Australians can be confident that the TGA's review process of this vaccine was rigorous and of the highest standard," it said.
"The decision to provisionally approve the vaccine was also informed by expert advice from the Advisory Committee on Vaccines (ACV), an independent committee with expertise in scientific, medical and clinical fields including consumer representation."
As with previously eligible cohorts, young children will receive two doses of the jab spaced at least 28 days apart, though will contain a lower concentration of the active ingredient.
The agency said adverse events reported during the trials were typically mild to moderate, and reported after the second dose. They mainly included crying or irritability, fatigue, fever and muscle pain.
"The TGA will continue to actively monitor the safety of the vaccine in children and adults both in Australia and through collaboration with our overseas counterparts," the TGA said.
"If safety concerns are identified, we will take action and promptly provide information to the public."
The approval was valid for two years, and the TGA will require Moderna to provide updated data on its efficacy.
Health Minister Mark Butler was expected to speak on the decision at 2pm on Tuesday.
Pfizer was granted a provisional determination by the TGA last month, making it eligible to apply for provisional registration for children aged six months and over.
Two doses of the jab were currently available to Australians aged five and over, while boosters were available to Australians aged 16 and over.
Finn McHugh has been federal political reporter for The Canberra Times since July 2021. He joined the Canberra Press Gallery in 2019 where he was executive producer of Sky News's AM Agenda, before joining NCA NewsWire as a federal political reporter. He has previously interned at the Kuwait Times.
