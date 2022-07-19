The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Pill testing: CanTEST Health and Drug Checking Service to target intentional users

Lucy Bladen
By Lucy Bladen
July 19 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Technician Cassidy Whitefield demonstrates the process at the new CanTest Health and Drug Checking Service. Picture: Sitthixay Ditthavong

Australia's first fixed-site pill testing service will be targeted at those who plan their drug use ahead of time rather than opportunistic users, its service provider says.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucy Bladen

Lucy Bladen

Reporter Canberra Times

Lucy Bladen has been a journalist at The Canberra Times since 2019. She is an ACT politics and health reporter. Email: l.bladen@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.