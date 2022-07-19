It might be easy for the ACT Labor/Greens government to mandate all electric vehicle sales only by 2035 but it creates fresh challenges.
One of these is the financial pressure that will be placed on existing home owners, and especially strata title unit complexes, to retrofit vehicle electrification systems for their residents.
The massive cost of electrification systems to existing low and high-rise buildings will be just another huge impost for owners already under pressure from rates rises and the dreaded land tax.
Also, the loss of federal fuel excise and the applicable GST as EVs take off will mean another source of revenue will need to be found and quickly.
The future cost of EVs is not all sweetness and light. They will likely come with other taxes and charges that have not been brought to the fore yet.
In the meantime I will continue to run my sweet gas guzzler until the keys are taken from my cold hand.
Leon Arundell (Letters, July 19) predicts a sales boom for Queanbeyan car dealers from 2035. If that occurs I expect it will just be in used cars as overseas based manufacturing and importation of fossil fuel based combustion engine cars will have ceased by then.
Remember, thanks to the LNP there's no longer a local car manufacturing industry. And if this used car boom takes hold and grows the ACT and Queanbeyan could quickly become the Cuba of south east Australia, a place people visit to marvel at the ageing vehicles of yesteryear, some maintained in pristine condition by their adoring owners, others ramshackle and falling apart, held together by makeshift parts.
At the same time, if this false boom causes the demise of the region's new EV sales industry (as predicted by Arundell) local residents will be forced to travel further afield, perhaps to Goulburn or even Sydney to buy their new EVs, the only new cars likely to be available in the country by 2035.
The ACT government has finally taken the inevitable step and announced a ban on new fossil-fuelled light vehicles from 2035 ("New fossil fuel car ban in 2035", July 18, p1, 2).
Implementation of the ban will be made more achievable by the European Union's banning of the sale of new internal combustion vehicles, beginning in 2035. Manufacturers in Japan, South Korea and China already have several light EV models on the market, and the number being produced is increasing rapidly.
However, the outlook on the demand side of the EV market is uncertain. Unless the price of new light EVs falls to levels that are affordable for most, if not all, potential buyers, governments may need to offer subsidies or short to medium-term loans to buyers of light EVs.
Greens and teal Independents, who have done little to contribute to climate action in Australia, are threatening in various ways that they may not support Labor's 2030 43 per cent emissions reduction target . This is despite the Greens and Coalition destroying any hope in Australia of establishing a carbon pricing scheme.
Let's get Labor's target in place in legislation right now as a starting point. As I understand it the legislation will allow for the 2030 emissions target to be ratcheted up based on advice from the Climate Change Authority.
Hopefully there will be a more ambitious Australian target in the next few years. But please no more delays or extended carbon wars; time is running out.
I am glad to learn the Greens leader Adam Brandt is not totally opposed to Labor's legislation to reduce carbon emissions. This is a very pragmatic approach totally opposed to the attitude that was taken by Bob Brown during the Kevin Rudd government.
The Greens have come a long way to become the fourth largest political force in Australia. The electorates have trusted them to do the right things for Australia.
They should be very mindful of every action they take in Parliament.
I find it interesting that when a government changes its direction on an issue after receiving ongoing criticism, it is labelled as backflipping and hugely criticised by the media. This has happened recently with the Albanese government.
After discussions with the state premiers, Mr Albanese has decided to reinstate the COVID payment until September 30. This payment goes to those workers on casual contracts and those who have no sick leave who contract COVID.
Surely it's a sign that Mr Albanese listened to the premiers, heard their arguments and decided it would be a good idea to reinstate this payment, this time with financial input from the states? Yet the media pack screams "backflip" as though Mr Albanese should feel really embarrassed about changing his government's direction in this matter.
It's no wonder governments shy away from changing their decisions in face of these types of media attacks. Why not give credit where credit is due?
Thank you Fiona Carrick (Letters, July 11) for bringing to our attention the massive dual occupancy being built in Torrens in which the developer now wishes to include two pools which were not included in the original development application.
I am aware of this property which consists of garages at street level with the two-story dual occupancy above and can tell you, there is no room for a blade of grass let alone a tree or shrub as the two buildings take up most of the available land. It is imposing, overpowering and does nothing to enhance the surrounding homes in any way.
I am also aware of two "Mr Fluffy" blocks in Torrens which are now both being redeveloped as dual occupancy housing one house apart.
The traffic congestion associated with these buildings is already affecting the street with unaccompanied trailers being parked well away from the building site with no warning signs or indicators such as the placing of witches hats to alert drivers to the unhitched trailer.
Come on Mr Gentleman and those public servants who approve these developments, would you like to live right next door to such a development and have your amenity, outlook and privacy severely compromised? Why allow these structures to be approved? The answer is quite simply "revenue raising" and to hell with the lifestyle and outlook of long-term Canberrans.
Having worked extensively in the criminal justice jurisdiction of the ACT, I think I perhaps developed some kind of "sentencing fatigue" - a term I define as becoming accustomed to lenient sentencing and/or lack of equity in sentencing. You won't find this in the DSM 5 as it is something I have conceived.
To read of the eight-year reduction of the sentence imposed on Samuel Davidson for the death of four innocent children when he lost control of his car in 2020 (whilst heavily under the influence of alcohol and illicit substances), was dreadful. My heart breaks for the family.
Davidson will now be eligible for parole after spending 20 years in prison; that equates to five years for each young child he mowed down with his vehicle.
And, now to read that ACT's Chief Justice McCallum was, or may be considering sentencing Mitchell Laidlaw to a Community Corrections Order, for his role in the death of Sue Salthouse in a motor vehicle accident in 2020. What the? Armed robbery and aggravated armed robbery offences appear to attract lengthy sentences; yet offenders convicted of child sexual abuse, sexual intercourse without consent and family and domestic violence offences seem to attract more lenient sentences.
There appears to be little rhyme nor reason for the blatant inconsistencies in the ACT criminal justice system.
A fist bump for the leader of a country that bumps off its critics? President Biden should not have met the Saudi prince. The death of journalist Jamal Khashoggi is still a stain on the Saudi prince and his country. The ongoing attacks on journalists and journalism must always be called out. Governments should protect their freedom and that starts with condemning these events and shunning anyone associated with them.
I imagine most parliamentarians would be loathe to forego the $9000 income tax cut scheduled for high income earners for 2024. Looks like self-interest may win out again.
I received my annual rates notice on Monday and received a pleasant surprise. The net rise was just $3.62. And all of that net rise was attributable to the "add-ons" such as the fixed charge, the fire and emergency services levy, etc; the valuation-based charge actually went down.
There is now clear evidence that John Barilaro was not the only political threat to our wildlife for too many years ("Shocking report' of environment in crisis", canberratimes.com.au, July 19).
Former defence chief Chris Barrie is now an expert on climate change. Perhaps Humphrey Bear has an "expert " opinion too.
How many more weeks or months have we got to put up with news about the "Bore de France"? All the cyclists look alike. They are all doing exactly the same thing. Could someone please tell me what the attraction is?
According to the Australian Council of Superannuation Investors CEO remuneration among the top 100 listed companies has now risen to approximately 100 times the average wage. Its a disgrace as the average wage has been stagnating for several years.
While Rod Matthews (Letters, July 14) extols "the human race for its amazing achievements" don't forget we have trashed the planet for other species, as well as ourselves. The planet would actually be better off without humans. Our species has done nothing for the benefit of life on earth.
Has anyone asked Greg Norman when his Saudi employers will make an equivalent investment in women's golf to what they are doing in the men's game?
PM Albanese's first backflip indicates the conundrum he has in seeking to deliver governance that's transparent yet not able to be seen through.
The ACT government has allocated only about $2 million over four years for planning this major urban renewal project, the 'East Lake precinct'. And yet they have let a contract to AECOM for $83 million for work on Light Rail Stage 2. This government's spending priorities seem totally crazy.
Both Liberal or Labor governments' only solution to any problem is massive spending in the form of handouts. How long before we file for bankruptcy?
You will see me about but with a mask on. That is to protect you, not me. My RAT is negative, but I do have a winter cough. I don't know what viruses I may be carrying. Better to be sure than sorry.
