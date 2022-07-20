Carl, who has seen war up close as a correspondent during the Vietnam War, said: "What a bloody (avoidable) disaster in the first place and don't call me a Putin apologist. I'm a pacifist, remember them? And now Biden wants to start a war with China over Taiwan, flex American muscles across the South Pacific and join Israel to destroy Iran if they ever get a nuke. And despite all the hype about wonder weapons etc, Russia is winning the war and those sanctions have been one gigantic chest wound to Europe and the US whilst the Global South just carries on as normal. And, yes, nothing to do with Australia. Why send our superseded gear - damn, we even flew the stuff there - of artillery, rifles and those damned trucks just to show we're part of the world?"