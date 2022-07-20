The Canberra Times

Want to live longer? Fitness fanatics can't skimp on diet

By Matthew Agius
July 20 2022 - 10:00pm
Research finds that even the most intense gym workouts can't help you live longer if paired with a bad diet.. Picture: Shutterstock.

If you're someone who uses their intense fitness regime as a "get out of jail" card for boozy burger weekends, you might want to rethink your lifestyle choices. At least if you'd like to live a while longer.

