Focusing on the quality and integrity Advertising Feature

After fifty years of manufacturing in Canberra, "we're just getting started". Photo: Supplied

Chances are you have seen a Watson-emblazoned vehicle weaving through the streets on any given day if you are a Canberra resident.



They have operated for over 50 years and the team believes they have become a well-entrenched community symbol.

The Watson story began in 1968, starting from humble beginnings in a little workroom in Lyle Street, Fyshwick with just one employee and $500 to spare.



Since then, the business has insisted on employing local staff and manufacturing locally.



They believe that focusing on quality and integrity is what has seen the company go from strength to strength, now employing over 150 local staff.

The patriarch of the family, John Watson, always used to say, "quality will be remembered long after price is forgotten".



So, while many retailers have ceased local production in favour of higher margins and profits through off-shore manufacturing, the Watson family insists on controlling the quality by keeping production local.

"In an industry where competitors have long since moved manufacturing away from the territory, the Watson family chose to remain in Canberra and invest in the local community. It really sets Watson apart," chief executive officer Joel Symmans said.

This commitment to the local community has further solidified with the recent completion of the new Watson factory.



Designed by DNA Architects Canberra and built by Nikias Diamond, the state-of-the-art factory in Hume is some 4000 square metres in size.



Built to meet the growing demands of the business, the factory has just opened its doors, promising to create new jobs and opportunities for local workers.

"Besides wanting to ensure quality and control over the standard of our products, I think there's a big emotional attachment more than anything. It's about maintaining that family aspect and connection to the community. We want to contribute to the growth of Canberra," Symmans said.

Today, daily operations are run by John and his wife Patricia's grandchildren, Amanda, Rohan and Tim Watson. With a hands-on approach to the company's everyday activities, they maintain an open and genuine relationship with their staff across the showrooms and factory floors.

Watson Blinds fit blinds, curtains, shutters, awnings and security screens for residential and commercial properties. As the only factory in the region still manufacturing window furnishings and awnings, the success of Watson Blinds can be attributed to its founders and the company culture they have fostered. With some of John's original fittings from 1968 still going strong, Symmans says this speaks volumes about the quality of the furnishings and why the company insists on producing locally.