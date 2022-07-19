Canberra elite sporting teams have been some of the first in the world to utilise ground-breaking technology used by NASA astronauts and international professional teams to analyse their movement control.
Prism Neuro, a startup based in the capital, uses technology to measure the function of pathways used by the brain to control movement.
It has the potential to be utilised across a number of sectors including space, health and defence, but in the elite athlete sphere it can be used to manage athletes by identifying athletic potential, gauging injury risk and aiding recovery.
Canberra United, the ACT Brumbies and the Canberra Raiders have been involved in research with it, and its use in the concussion space could prove vital.
The program will be based at the AIS after its launch this week. Prism Neuro's chief executive Dr Elizabeth McGrath said the technology was a whole new concept in the elite athlete sphere.
"The control of movement is something that no one is really focused on," she said.
"So it's quite new, and it's a new piece of information that they don't have. It's very powerful, and has the ability to really help improve performance.
"When you get injured, you don't use your body the same way. You might have a limp or you don't use your arm as much, and that changes your brain's process, it's brain plasticity.
"Your brain rewires itself and says, 'Oh, that's my new normal', and even though you might get your strength back, your brain hasn't recovered to put the normal movement control patterns back in place. And so then you're more likely to get injured again.
"Unless you identify that there's this deficiency, and you work on getting it back to normal along with the muscles and the bones, then you're still at a deficit."
Using a portable system designed and built in the ACT region, along with virtual reality and cloud-based software, the technology measures the function of pathways used by the brain to control movement in athletes.
Prism Neuro's cloud-based approach allows it to be deployed around the world, and for its data to be sent to artificial intelligence models working to continually improve the technology.
It marks the AIS' first dip into the start-up market, and Australian Sports Commission chief executive Kieren Perkins said it took a long time but it was the natural step given their heavy investment in research.
But he said the benefits of Prism Neuro were further reaching than the elite sport space, it could also be used at a community level.
"There's two very specific ends of it. There's no doubt when you talk about high performance and elite, every millisecond counts, every millimetre counts. So we're always looking for ways to give ourselves a competitive advantage," he said.
"But actually, the biggest benefit and the biggest impact, is always felt at the community level, we're able to provide better support to people that want to just participate in sport to be involved in our system.
"Something like this, which isn't only about high performance but can help people through a whole spectrum of life to the elderly, the outcome of that is beyond anything you could hope for."
Sports reporter at The Canberra Times. A Novocastrian with a passion for football (or soccer as they call it in the capital) via The Examiner and The Port Lincoln Times.
