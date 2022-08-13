Step Change is a collaborative piece, where the collaboration is seamless and harmonious. In some ways, this is a swan-song piece by the late Mandy Martin that she made literally on her deathbed with declining energies. Her son and collaborator, Alexander Boynes, notes about the collaborative process. "When I began to notice mum's health fading, I made a conscious effort to record our studio sessions ... When mum physically couldn't get down to the studio anymore, I'd go and paint for a few hours, photograph the progress, print it out (she couldn't see a screen anymore) and give it [to] her to make notes on. I think that says a lot about the collaboration, and about how she taught me to look at painting."