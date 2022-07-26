Working hard to let nothing go to waste Advertising Feature

Thor's Hammer make lots of custom items from reclaimed timber. Photo: Supplied

Thor's Hammer has been operating in Canberra for 28 years. In the 1990s, founder and director Thor Diesendorf started sourcing timber from Canberra demolition sites to make custom furniture and kitchens.

"I couldn't stand by and see good timber wasted, so I began to save more and more timber from demolition sites until, eventually, Thor's Hammer was born in 1994," said Thor.

Soon after this, the team installed sawing and dressing machinery at their previous workshop in the Old Canberra Brickworks, increasing their product range to include architectural products like flooring, cladding and decking.

In 2019, after 25 years at the Brickworks, Thor's Hammer moved into the old Tip Top Bakery in Griffith, having undertaken a huge renovation project to get it ready.

Now a 35-strong crew of proud Canberra locals, the team includes highly-skilled timber recyclers, designers and makers, who are skilled in both contemporary and traditional techniques. "We combine modern machinery and traditional hand tool skills to make our products," said Thor.

We combine modern machinery and traditional hand tool skills to make our products - Thor Diesendorf

"The recycling team is responsible for de-nailing and metal detecting timber, grading and sorting by species, and grinding and brushing big posts and beams," Thor explains.

"The dressing and picking teams pick out recycled timber orders, and load and unload the trucks which arrive with the salvaged timber, and are then responsible for the sawing and final drying of timbers, and then turning them into decking, flooring and other profiles. The joinery team is where we make bench tops, custom designed furniture, front doors and more. And finally, our design and sales, marketing and administration department is the customer-facing component of the business, ensuring that everything continues to tick along smoothly and the workshop teams can continue to work their magic."

Significantly, all of Thor's Hammer products are designed and made in their Canberra workshop, using high quality recycled timber. They make benchtops, tables and furniture, cladding, decking and flooring, doors, slabs, posts and beams, and also supply a variety of natural edge slabs, dressed timbers from the racks and benchtop offcuts to local makers and tradespeople.

All of Thor's Hammer's products are designed and built with careful consideration for their environmental impact.

"Taking care of the environment is at the core of what we do," says Thor.

"We build our products to last for generations, and we've also made it a priority to minimise waste and environmental harm in our production processes, by repurposing off-cuts, always using non-toxic materials and minimising our fossil fuel energy use."

With their 30-year anniversary looming, Thor's Hammer continues to make significant contributions to the Canberra community, providing reliable and rewarding jobs for Canberra-based cabinet-makers, environmentalists and timber enthusiasts, and continuing to adapt their products and services for the Canberra community.

"Much of our work is custom designed and made, which means we're able to stay on the pulse with consumer demand for timber products, and to adapt and evolve with our customers' needs.