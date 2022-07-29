Mike Webster, president of Philo in 1980 and 1984-86, wrote a history of the society covering from 1951 to 1989, a valuable resource for anyone interested in early Canberra's theatrical beginnings. Philo was founded in 1951 by members of the Canberra Male Singers and others. The new society's first performance at the Albert Hall was a concert version of Gilbert and Sullivan's The Yeomen of the Guard, followed in 1952 by The Gondoliers. In 1953 came the first full-scale, costumed productions, Bless the Bride and The Arcadians. Many shows followed and most were well received and made money, the proceeds from each enabling the next to be mounted by the not-for-profit group.

