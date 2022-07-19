The Canberra Times

Milk prices are rising while processors are slugging it out for supply from a fast vanishing dairy industry

By Chris McLennan
Updated July 19 2022 - 6:15am, first published 6:13am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PRICE CRUNCH: Shoppers will have to pay more for milk due to the intense competition among processors to secure farm volumes.

Milk prices at the supermarket are rising by more than 25 cents a litre.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.