No, I am not scared of being stranded. It is no more difficult than keeping your phone charged. And EVs are more reliable, so you are more likely to be stranded in a fossil car, ironically often with flat batteries and running out of fuel, as well as malfunctions in all those other things that cannot go wrong with an EV: radiators, gearboxes, clutches, spark plugs, and any number of the 2000 moving parts in a fossil engine. EVs have only about 20 moving parts in the drive chain.