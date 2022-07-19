Kayla Nisbet may become the first woman to win the Canberra Jockey Premiership during this Friday's race meeting at Thoroughbred Park.
Nisbet leads the Canberra jockey premiership with two and a half wins, and will be aiming to hold onto first place when she races in the capital's last meet of the season.
She has been in good form throughout the 2021-22 season, picking up 13 and a half wins, and is in prime position to win the premiership if she can do it again this week.
While Nisbet is within reach of the territory's jockey premiership, ACT trainer Matthew Dale is leading the charge for the trainer premiership.
He sits six wins clear of second place and hopes to beat his own personal record of 54 wins in a season, as he is only three wins away heading into the Christmas in July race day.
"We're on track for one of our best seasons winner wise," Dale said.
"We've got 52 winners this season and our best ever was 54, so with a couple of weeks to go, we might be able to beat our win record."
This is one of the best seasons Dale has recorded in his career, sitting on a win percentage of 20 per cent with only two weeks to go.
But he has an even more impressive home record at the Canberra race track, managing 17 wins to help him to take home the Barbara Joseph Medal for best performed trainer already.
He said he could not have achieved the milestone without his hardworking and consistent staff.
"To win the inaugural Barbara Joseph Medal was a great honour," Dale said.
"Any winner over your home carnival is a great thrill, so to get two winners and take home the medal was great.
"We haven't done anything too differently this season, the whole stable is just in a great spot with wonderful staff."
In the apprentice jockey premiership, Damon Budler is the leader but only by one win, so the rookie will need to make his races at Thoroughbred Park count if he wants to hold onto it.
Budler has another reason to make sure Friday is his day, as he sits one place behind Nisbet in the jockey premiership.
