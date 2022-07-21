The Canberra Times

India set to overtake China, UN predicts global population over 10 billion by the end of the century

By Matthew Agius
July 21 2022 - 2:00am
The UN predicts the global population will be tip over 10 billion by the end of the century. Picture: Shutterstock.

The world is expected to have eight billion people living on it by 15 November this year, according to the United Nations. And India will become Earth's most populated country in 2023.

