The Canberra Times

Renewables, with storage, are once again the cheapest energy source in Australia

By Ellen Phiddian
Updated July 20 2022 - 10:35am, first published 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CSIRO report finds wind and solar power are the cheapest energy sources in Australia. Picture: Shutterstock.

The CSIRO's annual GenCost report has found that, once again, wind and solar power are the cheapest energy sources in Australia.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.