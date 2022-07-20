The Canberra Times
Dr Jane Chimungeni-Brassington won Individual Champion award in ACT Multicultural Awards

LT
By Lanie Tindale
Updated July 20 2022 - 2:28am, first published 12:30am
A senior public servant, an ANU academic, scientist and an IT consultant have been honoured for their work advocating for multicultural Canberra.

