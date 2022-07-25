1. To make the cavatelli, tip the semolina flour onto a clean work surface, add a pinch of salt and mix to combine. Create a well in the centre of the flour and pour in around 200ml of warm water, a little at a time. Using your hands, slowly bring the flour into the water in a circular motion, then mix with your hands until the dough begins to come together (a pastry scraper helps). The dough may seem shaggy, but it will come together as you knead it. If it seems very dry, you can sprinkle over some more water, but do this with caution as you want to end up with a rather firm dough. Knead well for 10 minutes, until the dough is smooth, adding a little more flour if the dough is sticky. Once the dough begins to look smooth, it is important that you clean your hands and work surface of any dry dough. This will stop the dough picking up flecks of dry dough as you knead it. Cover with an upturned bowl or plastic wrap and allow to rest at room temperature for at least 30 minutes.