Kane Quinn pleads guilty to prison escape charge after fiance Lila Walto's ramming attack

BF
By Blake Foden
Updated July 20 2022 - 3:09am, first published 2:00am
Part of the incident in which Lila Walto freed Kane Quinn from custody. Video: Dinny McGettigan

A Canberra prisoner has admitted escaping from custody after briefly going on the run with his fiancee, who had freed him in a dramatic ramming attack on an ACT Corrective Services car.

BF

Blake Foden

Canberra Times court reporter

As a journalist, I've covered everything from a royal tour and a terror attack to international sport. After stints in New Zealand, the UK and the Canary Islands, I returned to Australia in 2018. These days, I cover the ACT and Queanbeyan courts.

