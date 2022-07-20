The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

National Capital Art Prize attracts more than 100 entries in only its second year

By Megan Doherty
July 20 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The ACT finalists in the 2022 National Capital Art Prize

In a little over a year, and against the challenges of starting something that stretches across borders in the time of COVID, Canberra gallery owner Robert Stephens has founded the National Capital Art Prize and already made it a significant part of the Australian art scene.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.