An alleged drink-driving Watson mother has crashed into traffic lights with her child in the car, police say.
Police said they were called to an accident on Phillip Avenue in Downer at 6.30pm Tuesday.
They said a 32-year-old woman driving a Subaru SUV had allegedly tried to make an illegal u-turn at the intersection when she drove into a traffic light.
She was breath tested at the scene and allegedly returned a ready of 0.261, more than five times the limit.
Neither the woman or her child were injured, police said.
The woman has been arrested and charged with executing a U-Turn at Intersection (where not permitted) and driving with a prescribed concentration of alcohol (Level 4).
I am a trainee at The Canberra Times. I currently cover breaking news, as well as an assortment of other random topics. I previously worked in digital news. Email tips or cute dog videos to lanie.tindale@canberratimes.com.au.
