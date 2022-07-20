The 17 key points in the ACT's new zero emissions vehicle strategy

Aim to achieve 80 to 90 per cent of new light vehicle sales in the ACT being zero-emission vehicles in 2030

Prohibit onboarding of new internal combustion engine vehicles to rideshare and taxi networks by 2030

Phase-out light internal combustion engine vehicles from 2035

Provide two years free registration for battery electric and hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles and investigate potential for future reforms, 2021-2024

Provide stamp duty exemption for new zero-emission vehicles - Ongoing

Offer $15,000 zero-interest loans for zero-emission vehicles, charging equipment and installation

Introduce incentives to encourage the uptake of electric bikes, motorbikes and trikes in 2023

Expand the stamp duty exemption to include used zero-emission vehicles

Expanding the electric vehicle charging network

Introduce $2000 grants for installation of electric vehicle chargers in multi-unit buildings, 2023

Deliver more than 70 publicly accessible electric vehicle charging stations across Canberra in 2022-23

By 2023 at the latest, enact regulation in the Territory Plan to require electric vehicle charging infrastructure for new multi-unit residential and commercial buildings

Expand the public electric vehicle charging network to ensure there are at least 180 publicly available charging stations in the ACT by 2025

Continue cross-jurisdictional engagement to make electric vehicle chargers available on common interstate, long distance transit routes

Supporting and informing uptake Deliver the Zero Emissions Fleet Advisory Service to assist businesses and organisations

Continue to advocate for strong national policy to support the zero-emission vehicle transition including vehicle emissions standards