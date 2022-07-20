The 17 key points in the ACT's new zero emissions vehicle strategy

After earlier revealing the ACT would ban the sale of fossil-fuelled vehicles from 2035, Chief Minister Andrew Barr and Emissions Reduction Minister Shane Rattenbury have now revealed the government's plans to shift the territory to zero-emission vehicles.
There are 17 key points in the ACT's zero emissions vehicle strategy, published on Wednesday. They include introducing a ban on new fossil fuel-powered light vehicles from 2035 and overhauling the registration system to charge motorists based on the emissions they produce rather than the weight of their vehicle.
Advertisement
Here they are:
READ MORE ON ELECTRIC VEHICLES:
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Jasper Lindell joined the Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine on Saturdays. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.
Jasper Lindell joined the Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine on Saturdays. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.