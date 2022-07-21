The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Melbourne Victory's George Timotheou reflects on his first month with new club

Isobel Cootes
By Isobel Cootes
Updated July 21 2022 - 7:08am, first published 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Canberra's George Timotheou donned the Melbourne Victory colours for the first time against one of the football powerhouses of the world. Picture: Getty Images

The only thing Canberra's George Timotheou wanted was a chance.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Isobel Cootes

Isobel Cootes

Journalist

Sports reporter at The Canberra Times. A Novocastrian with a passion for football (or soccer as they call it in the capital) via The Examiner and The Port Lincoln Times.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.