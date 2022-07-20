Hello? Is it the 1980s party you're looking for?
Oh, if you want to dance with somebody, the Never Ending 1980s party is here. Choice.
It's on Friday night at the Hellenic Club in Woden from 7pm.
Bring your big hair and your best breakdance moves, dance around your handbag and bring back memories with retro band the Never Ending 80s.
Tickets are from trybooking.com. Book here.
It will be a totally rad night.
