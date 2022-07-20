The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
What's on

The Never Ending 1980s party is at the Hellenic Club Woden on Friday night

July 20 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bring your big hair and your break dance moves to party with the Never Ending 80s band. Picture: Facebook

Hello? Is it the 1980s party you're looking for?

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.