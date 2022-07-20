The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

CIT board chair Kate Lundy says acting CEO will be announced shortly after Leanne Cover was stood down

Lucy Bladen
By Lucy Bladen
July 20 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The CIT board will announce an acting CEO shortly. Picture: Sitthixay Ditthavong

The Canberra Institute of Technology board has told staff an acting boss will be announced "shortly" after chief executive Leanne Cover was stood down over a series of controversial contracts.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucy Bladen

Lucy Bladen

Reporter Canberra Times

Lucy Bladen has been a journalist at The Canberra Times since 2019. She is an ACT politics and health reporter. Email: l.bladen@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.