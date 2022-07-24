The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

State of the Environment highlights plight of species: bogong moth and gang-gang cockatoos provide insight into ACT demise

Alex Crowe
By Alex Crowe
Updated July 24 2022 - 11:47pm, first published 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Swarms of bogong moths caught in the floodlights at Newcastle sports stadium in 2005. Picture: Darren Pateman

When considering the species behind the widespread neglect made public this week in the State of the Environment report, it is hard to think of a more apt example of dramatic decline than that of the bogong moth.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Crowe

Alex Crowe

Science and Environment Reporter

Alex covers science and environment issues, with a focus on local Canberra stories. alex.crowe@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.