Many years ago one my sisters was asked to drop by and talk to the teacher. She thought "Oh Oh". All my family had been up to one family member's place in western New South Wales for Easter. My nephew's account of this weekend included the comment that we had boiled a pig alive and eaten it. What in fact had happened was that said big black feral pig (named Idi Amin), raised from a piglet, had been dispatched with a minimum of fuss. His head in the bucket to gobble up the soaked corn distracted him as the rifle nose went right up to his cranium. He wouldn't have even heard the trigger click. The kids just didn't notice. He then went in a tub of boiling water to loosen the hairs which were then scraped off, badly. Into the meat house and Easter Sunday a leg or two on the table.