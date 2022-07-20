The Canberra Times
Queanbeyan winter markets this Friday and Saturday

Megan Doherty
Megan Doherty
July 20 2022 - 7:30pm
Lots of fun at Queanbeyan winter markets

The Queanbeyan Winter Markets are on Friday and Saturday at the Queanbeyan Showground, with plenty to eat, do and buy.

