Lots of fun at Queanbeyan winter markets

The Queanbeyan Winter Markets are on Friday and Saturday at the Queanbeyan Showground, with plenty to eat, do and buy.
They are open on Friday from 4pm to 8pm, and Saturday from noon to 8pm.
It is a $2 coin entry per person. Free on-site parking is available.
There will be food trucks, amusement rides, a snow machine, as well as retail vendors offering everything from pot plants to dog toys, a dessert section (including glow-in-the-dark fairy floss), jumping castle, and carnival games.
I like telling local stories with integrity. My greatest hope is that someone will read my story and turn to someone in a cafe or in the next cubicle or across the breakfast table and say, "Did you hear about this?" Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au
