Emilee Whittle-Harmon has spent plenty of time weighing up her options in recent months.
Having made a long-awaited WNBL debut for the Southside Flyers last season, the 31-year-old turned her focus to the next step in her career.
Given the length of time spent building towards the elite level, Whittle-Harmon was determined to ensure she gets the most out of her finite playing days.
So when the opportunity to join the UC Capitals and work closely with coach Kristen Veal arose, the forward knew it was too good to refuse.
It wasn't an easy decision, Whittle-Harmon required to move away from friends and family and her role as a coach in Dandenong.
"It will be great to work with Vealy [Kristen Veal]," Whittle-Harmon said. "She's had such a distinguished playing and coaching career and I have no doubt I will be better for having the chance to be coached by her.
"I'm a huge culture person and Vealy really sold me on the culture of the Caps. I just want to be surrounded by genuinely good people who work their tail off and I believe that's what I'm getting with Canberra."
Whittle-Harmon's journey to the Capitals has been a lengthy one. An Ohio State University graduate, she initially played professionally in Ireland before moving to Australia in 2015.
Her previous status as an import led to eight long years grinding away in search of an opportunity, that finally came at the Flyers last season.
In 12 WNBL appearances, Whittle-Harmon averaged 7.9 points and 4.3 rebounds a game. Currently playing for Dandenong in the NBL1, the veteran's stats are even more impressive, with 24.3 points and 11.7 rebounds a match.
The forward joins a Capitals squad already featuring the likes of Jade Melbourne, Shaneice Swain, and Alex Bunton, while they said farewell to championship-winning star Kelsey Griffin last month.
Veal had made the recruitment of a forward a priority in recent weeks and Whittle-Harmon is determined to step up for her new side.
"The fan base of the UC Capitals is incredible!" Whittle-Harmon said. "When playing in Canberra last year the fans were loud and into it from the first minute to the last. It was clear how much the team meant to them all and I am definitely looking forward to the chance of having that as my home court advantage.
"My goal for the 22/23 WNBL season is simply to help the team be successful however I can. It would be amazing the make finals (something Canberra is accustomed to) and of course even better to win it all."
