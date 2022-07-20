The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

WNBL: Emilee Whittle-Harmon chasing success after joining Canberra Capitals

Cameron Mee
By Cameron Mee
July 20 2022 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
New recruit Emilee Whittle-Harmon is looking to make an instant impact with the UC Capitals. Picture: Getty Images

Emilee Whittle-Harmon has spent plenty of time weighing up her options in recent months.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cameron Mee

Cameron Mee

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter at the Canberra Times

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.