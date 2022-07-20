The new Gungahlin Tennis Centre has been given the green light to commence construction next year, with the ACT government to allocate $9.43 million in its next budget.
It represents a million dollar increase - after $8.4 million was originally pledged to the Amaroo project - to build 10 to 12 full-sized courts, hot shots courts, a hitting wall, LED flood lighting, ample parking and a pavilion.
While the project's funding is set to be included in the ACT's 2022-23 budget, its final look is yet to be locked in as engineering firm Cardno's design plans are out for public comment until August 19, and an Estate Development Plan Development application still has to be lodged.
Further infrastructure funding for Canberra's sports facilities is also being promised, with scoping works for future upgrades to the Dickson and Manuka pools on the cards over the next four years.
Along with $1.82 million over three years to support six local organisations to encourage more children to get active and stay healthy.
Minister for Sport and Recreation Yvette Berry said it was vital funding given COVID-19 disrupted people's ability to stay active.
"These new facilities and upgrades will help encourage more people to get out there and participate in the sports they love," she said.
"We went to ensure all children have the opportunity to play sport, which is so important for their physical and mental wellbeing."
Sports reporter at The Canberra Times. A Novocastrian with a passion for football (or soccer as they call it in the capital) via The Examiner and The Port Lincoln Times.
