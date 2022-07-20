The Canberra Times

Masks recommended amid winter virus surge

By Maeve Bannister and Tess Ikonomou
Updated July 20 2022 - 6:37am, first published 6:33am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese says no one is arguing to bring back lockdowns or border controls.

Anthony Albanese hopes the nation won't be plunged into lockdown amid soaring COVID-19 cases, with infections not likely to plateau until September.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.