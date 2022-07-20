The Canberra Times

A new study by University of Wollongong researchers finds logging makes the Australian bush more prone to bushfires

By James Tugwell
Updated July 20 2022 - 6:46am, first published 6:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Currowan fire Picture: Sitthixay Ditthavong

A new study researching forests on the NSW South Coast found logging increases the risk of fires.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.