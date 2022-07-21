Australia lagging behind world on electric vehicle approach

Antwerp, Athens and Mexico City all have bans in place starting from 2025. Many other cities have bans from 2030, including Amsterdam, Cape Town, Copenhagen, Hainan, London, Los Angeles and Oslo. In total, I found 20 major city administrations who have announced plans to ban ICEVs from 2030 or earlier. It is bad enough that New Zealand has beaten us for the cherished Bledisloe Cup every year since 2002 but even Auckland has a ban in place better than any of our cities. When you spread the net further to look at countries, you start to gain an appreciation of how far behind we are. Norway has a ban from 2025, Belgium's is 2026 and then a long list in 2030 includes Germany, Greece, Israel, Singapore and the United Kingdom. There are 12 countries with bans starting in 2031 or earlier, with another 12 starting their country-wide bans from 2035 (including China and the USA).