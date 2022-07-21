The Canberra Times
Opinion

Australia lagging behind world on electric vehicle approach

July 21 2022 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BEHIND: Australia is lagging in its approach to renewables and electric vehicles.

I don't pretend to have all the answers. In fact, I would just be happy to have all the questions! I do like to pose questions, though, that hopefully make you think and take at least one step towards further enlightenment.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.