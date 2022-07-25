The first blowfly has just been despatched from my kitchen - can spring be far behind? On a recent sunny afternoon and following my first visit to the newish location of The Canberra Times in Civic, the magnet was the forest of Himalayan cedars (Cedrus deodara) at the National Arboretum. The sun lit the tree trunks which were wrapped in knitted scarves made to Indigenous patterns for Warm Trees this year by Friends of the NAC.