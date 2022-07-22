The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Opinion

Childhood memories of fishing with my father

Karen Hardy
By Karen Hardy
July 22 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Fishing meant bonding time. Picture: Shutterstock

I used to love going fishing with my dad. Not that it was a common thing. We were land-locked growing up in Orange, high in The Central Tablelands of NSW. Sure there were fishing spots nearby. Apparently you could catch fish in Lake Canobolas; dad's sister and her family had a van at Lake Burrendong not far up the road; but our weekends were full of football and hockey and horse-racing and hanging out with friends. Fishing wasn't a great priority.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Karen Hardy

Karen Hardy

Canberra Times lifestyle reporter

I've covered a few things here at The Canberra Times over the years, from sport to education. But now I get to write about the fun stuff - where to eat, what to do, places to go, people to see. Let me know about your favourite things. Email: karen.hardy@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.