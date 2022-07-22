My time with him came of an afternoon, perhaps after dinner as the long summer evenings stretched out. We'd take that big beach rod, my sister and I in our swimmers, my mother, if she was with us - I think she liked her quiet time back at the hotel - with a fold-up chair and a magazine. He'd have us twisting in the sand looking for pipis (I still do that now occasionally, and always think of him), it was also so exciting to find the big ones, whose meaty insides would quickly retract when you pulled them out of the sand. Dad would wade out into the waves, throw the rod into a pool just outside the break. For a man who spent little time at the ocean, he always knew where a school of fish might be hanging out. And we'd scream in delight when he pulled the first fat whiting or bream out of the sea.