The University of Canberra's enterprise bargaining team said negotiations would continue with the union following a protected action ballot.
UC union members voted to proceed with a protected action ballot against management as they had "not seen significant improvement on conditions".
ACT Division secretary, Lachlan Clohesy and UC branch president Craig Applegate of the National Tertiary Education Union wrote an update after meeting with UC management.
"At our meeting today, UC Management did provide improved positions on some conditions, including weekly teaching caps for education focussed staff and an 'opt-out' mechanism for Assistant Professors," the letter said.
"However, UC management's position was also that, due to the cost of some of these improvements, the salary cap would be 2.5 per cent."
Currently, UC salaries are tied to the consumer price index, but the university management proposed after the next pay rise a cap of 3 per cent.
Last week members of the union had voted to proceed with a protected action ballot unless they saw "significant improvement in UC management's enterprise bargaining position".
"To be clear, we are continuing to negotiate and both sides are continuing to bargain in good faith," NTEU said.
"As a total package, the bargaining team feels that negotiations today did not represent significant progress overall. Simply put, we need to escalate our campaign in order to improve UC Management's position.
"As a result, in line with the unanimously endorsed motion from last week's member meeting, we are now preparing and submitting an application for a Protected Action Ballot."
A protected action ballot is a step unions need to take to get permission to take industrial action in the future. NTEU premised this was not industrial action.
"We're not going on strike at this point, or taking any other form of industrial action," they said.
"While it is an escalation in our industrial campaign, we are committed to giving UC Management every chance to come to the table with improved offers on pay and conditions."
In a statement from the UC enterprise bargaining team, it said negotiations would continue after committing to a pay increase.
"The UC enterprise bargaining team has committed to a 3.5 per cent pay increase in 2023, we continue to negotiate the remainder of the agreement with the NTEU, which includes salary increases and improved terms and conditions of employment," a spokesperson said.
"The UC Bargaining Team will put its full proposal for staff to consider, once we have come to a determination with the NTEU on this and other matters of the Agreement."
Olivia is a reporter for the Canberra Times. She has covered local news, arts, education and business and is beginning her rotation with Federal Politics. Olivia started as an intern in August 2021 and began her career with the Times after completing her studies in November 2021.
